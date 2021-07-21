Mercadona’s product most desired by athletes is now on sale throughout Spain | Life

Mercadona has listened to consumers and, after a few weeks of waiting, the product most desired by athletes and lovers of a healthy life is now on sale in supermarkets throughout Spain.

If you are a regular Mercadona customer, you should already know that the Juan Roig supermarket chain usually carries out initial tests before introducing new products from its private labels. In this way, the company can check the acceptance of the articles by consumers and decide whether to launch them nationally.

A few weeks ago, a Mercadona product aimed at athletes and lovers of fitness and healthy living went viral. We talk about the defatted peanut powder, a new product from Hacendado’s range of high-protein foods that went viral and caused a real sensation a few weeks ago.

Initially, Mercadona’s high-protein defatted peanut powder was only for sale in a few select stores. When consumers discovered it through social networks, many were interested in knowing when it would reach other geographical areas, and it is finally available throughout Spain.

Hacendado’s powdered defatted peanut is peanut flour made from defatted roasted peanuts. It highlights the significant reduction in fat, which has 70% less compared to roasted peanuts, and has a high protein content.

If you look at the nutritional information, the 30-gram serving of product provides 14 grams of protein, 125 kilocalories, 4 grams of fat and 6.3 grams of carbohydrates. These values ​​make it an ideal food for athletes and fitness lovers, who can add it to yogurts and beverages or use it as flour for pastries.

Consumers find this product particularly interesting because peanut flour from specialized brands is more expensive than Mercadona’s defatted groundnut powder.

The Valencian chain sells this product in a package of 200 grams at a price of 3 euros, And you can buy it both in physical establishments and in the online store.

Mercadona’s defatted peanut flour joins Hacendado’s + Proteins range of products, in which we can find other protein foods such as milk, gelatin, dairy dessert or liquid yogurt.