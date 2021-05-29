Mercadona’s owner promotes revolutionary smart lockers

Juan Roig, president of Mercadona; a clever Columat locker. (Sources: Rober Solsona / Europa Press via Getty Images; Twitter / @ columat_com)

The Lanzadera de Juan Roig accelerator has welcomed among its latest startups one that is on the way to completely changing the way we leave home to do the shopping. No more queues, no more doubts in the supermarket about what you need or what you don’t.

To end all this, Columat was born, the company with a revolutionary idea that is already turning click & collect upside down. All part of its founders, Albert Bladas and Georgina Coll, that in a prepandemic world they were looking for a solution to the delivery of online orders to people who did not spend much time at home, who saw how in the end they would have to travel far from the surroundings of their home to finally obtain the packages.

As well, have managed to ensure that the distributors can leave any type of product with full guarantees so that the user (buyer) can pick it up at any time, when it suits him best, without this implying a deterioration in it.

How? By developing a few smart lockers.

They are designed for any type of product. They are divided into drawers prepared for any type of purpose, medicine, food, etc. So much so that it allows to store from frozen foods, up to -20ºC, to hot products, up to 50ºC. This great quality is what allows the business to focus mainly on the food and pharmaceutical industries.

They are ideal for both pharmacies and supermarkets, but they are also so that they work outdoors with such security that it prevents them from being vandalized.

As you can read on the Columat website, They are made of galvanized sheet metal or wood fiber, the first looking for “high resistance and quality”, and the second “design and high integration with the space to which it corresponds”.

As for the electronic closures, the materials used “are manufactured to be robust and reliable, in more than 2 million openings”, among which the high-resistance nickel-plated steel stands out.

Another thing that makes them adaptable to any surface is that they do not have a defined size. They are designed in a modular way, “allowing the addition of new columns and increasing the number of compartments and capacity of the system.”

Therefore, since they can be installed outdoors, they lack opening hours. They are a ‘Seven Eleven’ in every rule.

How do they work? The lockers have a control unit that manages all operations. It orders the opening and closing of the doors, thanks to an automatic sensor, and associates each compartment with the different customer reservations, taking into account, in turn, the dimensions of the order. All these processes are executed through a QR code.

“The control unit can provide an RFID reader (radio frequency identification) to associate orders to customers through a chip that works by contactless, identifying the customer with the compartment that stores their order “, explains the company on its portal.

The entire process is guided by a screen, as if it were an automatic teller machine, which “shows the user the actions to be taken for the correct delivery or collection of the products.”

While everything is happening, “synchronization with the server is constant”, detailing all the activities produced in the Cloud and, at the same time, “providing the data required by the administrator”. This, through the Cloud, will be able to manage the status of the orders and the graduation of the temperature of the compartments that provide refrigeration.

In conclusion, these lockers make life easier for customers, the businesses that adopt them and even the delivery people, who find a common place where they can safely leave their packages. A total reduction in logistics cost and, therefore, a reduction in CO2 emissions.

And, of course, with the coronavirus still unbroken, Columat offers a perfect service of zero contact and zero risk of contagion.

In other words, a real candy for Juan Roig. Who knows if we will soon begin to see these lockers in Mercadona stores, as they can already be enjoyed at Carrefour.

