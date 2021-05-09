Mercadona’s new tortellini that cause a sensation for 1.40 euros

The Mercadona supermarket chain has taken among its novelties a new product that will cause a sensation among lovers of Italian food.

This culinary article just arrived from Italy can already be found on the shelves of its establishments. It’s about the new ham tortellini, a fresh pasta product that requires very little preparation time – the cooking time is 3 minutes – and with which an optimal result is obtained.

Is fresh egg pasta with cured ham filling It is sold in a 250 gr format for 1.40 euros.

The maker Armando de Angelis, of this product sold by Mercadona, is Italian, based in Verona, and specializes in the production of typically Italian pasta, which adds even more quality to this product.

For now, Mercadona customers have shown on social networks a good reception to this product, although some have already asked the Valencian chain to also include similar gluten-free and vegan items.