Mercadona’s flagship product that coffee lovers can’t miss this summer | Life

Can’t live without coffee? In that case, this is Mercadona’s flagship product that you can’t miss this summer.

Coffee is one of the most widely consumed beverages in the world. Millions of people take it first thing in the day to start their day with more energy, and also after eating to shake off the drowsiness and face the afternoon.

It is a very versatile drink that gives rise to all kinds of recipes. The most purists prefer the traditional espresso, but there are plenty of combinations for all tastes.

Apart from coffee with milk or cappuccino, in recent times we have been able to witness the birth of other varieties that have become a trend on social networks, for example, beaten coffee or proffee.

In Spain, with the arrival of summer, many people are encouraged to drink coffee with ice. In addition to being more pleasant to cope with high temperatures, drinking cold coffee has several advantages: it has lower acidity, it allows you to appreciate aromas and flavors more intensely, it is a good way to hydrate, and it is ideal to drink before training. because it helps burn calories.

If you are one of the people who enjoy fresh coffee, Mercadona has a product for the summer that you are going to love. We talk about cold coffee a drink already prepared and ready to drink, ideal for hot summer days.

Mercadona cold coffee is available in five varieties so you can choose the one you like the most. On one side is the espresso latte coffee, which is made with 18% coffee and semi-skimmed milk. It is the variety for the most coffee growers, since it stands out for its source flavor.

The cappuccino latte coffeeFor its part, it has properties that are very similar to those of the previous variety, but it differs from its special touch of cocoa.

There is also the decaffeinated coffee latte for people who do not want to drink caffeine, the light latte coffee made with lactose-free milk, and Brown oats prepared with vegetable drink.

All Hacendado cold coffees are presented in a 25 cl glass that is equivalent to one serving and it is recommended to drink them at a temperature between 2 and 8 ºC.

They can be purchased in physical establishments or in Mercadona’s online store at a price of between 0.75 and 0.85 euros per unit..