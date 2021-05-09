Mercadona’s cream that makes hair invisible for less than 3 euros

With the arrival of good weather, the Mercadona supermarket chain continues to expand its line of Cosmetic products oriented to the summer season.

The range of your private label products, Deliplus, It has a series of articles that promise to be the most sought after among its customers, such as the cream that helps to prolong the tan. On this occasion, the Valencian chain has launched a Bleaching cream for sensitive skin that can be used both on the face and on the body.

The price follows the line of Mercadona products, since each box costs less than three euros, specifically, 2.90 euros. The package in which it is sold actually contains two creams: a tube of bleaching cream (75 ml) and another tube of activating cream (75 ml). In addition, each case contains a mixing tray and a spatula.

As indicated by the manufacturer on the package, this bleaching cream provides “fast and effective results hiding the hair making it almost invisible“.

For the product to work, before applying the cream to your face or body the same amount must be mixed of both tubes with the help of a spatula in the tray that includes the case.

The cream also has a color change system indicating when the mix is ​​ready. As indicated by Mercadona, these products are formulated with “ingredients with protective properties such as sweet almond oil and chamomile”.

Deliplus bleaching cream, for sale at Mercadona.

In this way, when the product mixture is homogeneous and of mauve color, the next step is its application. Mercadona specifies that it should be applied “in the clean and dry skin, with the help of the spatula, on the area to bleach trying to cover the hair well“.

Then it must be left to act for a few minutes. Although “the time necessary for the cream to be effective depends on the type of hair and the area to bleach”, Mercadona indicates in its product that it should be left 5 minutes in the facial area Y 7 minutes in the body zone. In no case should you exceed 10 minutes on the face or 15 minutes on the area of ​​the body to be discolored, they warn.

Once this time has elapsed, the product will be removed with the help of the spatula, and then rinse the area with plenty of water and dry without rubbing.