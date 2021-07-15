Mercadona’s beverages that are sweeping in summer: more than 140,000 liters are sold per day | Life

When the heat hits in summer it is very important to stay well hydrated. Apart from water, other liquids can also be drunk, and many people who choose these drinks from Mercadona: the chain ensures that more than 140,000 liters are sold a day.

Water is the most abundant element in our body. In the case of adults, water represents an average of 60% of our body weight, while in the case of children this figure rises to 75%.

For this reason, it is very important to stay well hydrated, especially in summer, when high temperatures make us sweat more and lose more fluids than in cold months.

Although water is the best we can drink to hydrate ourselves, we also have at our disposal other types of drinks that, apart from refreshing us, provide us with nutrients and have a rich flavor.

This is the case of Mercadona’s beverages that are sweeping through these weeks. We talk about the horchata, the tigernut drink and the Hacendado cinnamon and lemon drink, which are causing a real sensation among consumers. According to the Valencian chain, more than 140,000 liters of these products are sold per day, so it is clear that they are the drinks of the summer.

Horchata is an emblem of Valencian gastronomy and it is the most popular way of consuming tiger nuts. Mercadona sells two types: fresh horchata, the most natural, which is presented in a 750 ml bottle at a price of 1.90 euros; and the brick horchata, which costs 1 euro per liter.

The tigernut drink is the sugar-free version of the traditional horchata and is sweetened with sweetener. The Valencian chain has reduced the amount of sweetener this year by 30%, making it healthier. It comes in a one-liter brick and costs 1.30 euros.

Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

Third is the cinnamon and lemon drink, which is made with a milk base flavored with vanilla and cinnamon. It is sold in a one-liter plastic bottle at a price of 1 euro.

To these Mercadona drinks that are causing a sensation these days, we must also add Hacendado’s cold coffees, which are also being a success in sales.