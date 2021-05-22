Mercadona withdraws one of its best-selling pizzas and the drama takes over the networks: “So many moments together, DEP”

The Mercadona supermarket chain has withdrawn from the shelves of its establishments one of its products most demanded by its customers, the Margarita pizza of the Hacendado brand.

This classic of Italian cuisine was a complete success among Mercadona consumers for the simplicity of its ingredients: mozzarella, tomato, basil, salt and oil.

It has been the followers of the Valencian chain who they have alerted on social networks of the absence of this article in their supermarkets.

“Why have you stopped selling Margarita pizza? The usual, I mean. I was going to buy at Mercadona just because it was the only supermarket where you could buy that pizza, “a user complained.

Mercadona has confirmed the news to several clients through Twitter. “We are sorry to inform you that we no longer have this product“They indicated to one consumer, while to another they replied:” We have just made the inquiry with your store and they confirm that it is no longer available in the assortment, “they assured.

Hello again. We have just made the consultation with your store and they confirm that it is no longer available in the assortment. However, we will send a note to those responsible for your interest in having it available again. Thank you for your inquiry and sorry for the inconvenience. All the best! – Mercadona (@Mercadona) May 21, 2021

Following Mercadona’s confirmation, the reactions of users on the social network have not been waiting. “So many moments together, DEP margaritaIt was not one of the best pizzas in Mercadona, but to kill hunger quickly it was not bad “, lamented a consumer.

So many moments together, DEP margarita, it was not one of the best pizzas in Mercadona but to kill the quick man it was not bad 😔 pic.twitter.com/IpyjlwTFEV – jorge Rodriguez 🇮🇨 (@ jorgeBluBlu555) May 17, 2021

However, the Valencian chain has only withdrawn this pizza from its classic range, since the version of the margarita pizza made by Casa Tarradellas is available in its establishments. with long-fermented sourdough.

🍕 If you are passionate about authentic Neapolitan pizza, soon you will be able to enjoy our new refrigerated pizzas made with long-fermented sourdough, with top quality ingredients and baked in a stone oven 😋 – Mercadona (@Mercadona) March 11, 2021

As Mercadona maintains, the margarita pizza “is one of the pioneering and most traditional pizzas, probably the most popular“, hence this new version stands out for its” mild cheese flavor “and a tomato, mozzarella and cherry base.