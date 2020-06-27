Mercadona will return to the usual opening and closing hours in most of its establishments in Spain starting next Monday, June 29, although all current safety and hygiene measures are maintained.

Mercadona has reported that it will carry out a slight Schedule change in its establishments in Spain starting this Monday, June 29 Through which all customers will have more time to make their purchases, although current security and hygiene measures are maintained.

Since the state of alarm began, supermarkets such as Mercadona have been opening during the most difficult moments of the pandemic at different times, shorter than usual and which have varied according to the autonomous communities. Also some services such as freshly squeezed juice have not been available during these last dates.

But as of this Monday, June 29, the new normality to Mercadona with its usual hours before the state of alarm was decreed so that we can make our purchases from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m..

Mercadona wants to change the concept of a supermarket of a lifetime. The company works to implement in 1,600 stores a series of novelties that are attractive to customers and change the perspective of what a supermarket is, what they offer and how to spend time in them.

In a slight change from the current hours where in most of the autonomous communities Mercadona is already opening from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., From Monday June 29 we will have 30 more minutes to make our purchases.

Of course, it should be clarified that all current safety, prevention and hygiene measures are maintained. In this way, you should be aware that the use of a mask in the supermarket is mandatory, the use of gloves that are usually available to the public at the entrance is also mandatory, and maintain the appropriate safety distance from the rest of the customers, especially in the queues.

However Mercadona advises that we always put the car in front, so that it also serves as a social security distance from other customers in queues.

In this way, one of the most popular supermarkets in our country is already returning to the new normal hours, although with the relevant hygiene and safety measures that a global security situation like the current one requires.