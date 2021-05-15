Mercadona updates the flavor of its gazpacho with this novelty

Like every summer, the Gazpacho stands as one of the star dishes of Andalusian gastronomy, ideal for fighting high temperatures. Coinciding with the time, supermarket chains have already filled their shelves with packaged gazpachos who seek to provide the menu to those who do not have time to prepare it at home. Mercadona has been one of the chains that has put this typically Andalusian product on sale, but with a novelty among its ingredients that makes it lighter for those who suffer from digestive problems.

As with many other traditional recipes, its ingredients may vary slightly, although this delicious cold vegetable cream usually contains tomato, pepper, cucumber, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, stale loaf bread, salt, water and sherry vinegar.

In this case, Mercadona has released the ‘Soft gazpacho’ from the Hacendado brand, a product made from tomato, pepper, cucumber, extra virgin olive oil, salt, onion, Reserve Jerez vinegar and garlic.

Although it contains basic ingredients of gazpacho such as cucumber or garlic that tend to repeat more in those with digestive problems, its taste is different of the traditional gazpacho that is also marketed under the Hacendado brand.

Hacendado soft gazpacho, for sale in Mercadona.

In the case of soft gazpacho, Mercadona markets this product in a one-liter brick format, which is sold in a pack of two for a price of 2.40 euros. It is also sold in a smaller format, with 3 mini bricks of 330 ml each for 1.68 euros a pack of three.

Also, unlike the Andalusian gazpacho Hacendado, both the traditional gazpacho and its mild version do not have bread, which makes them a product suitable for celiacs.