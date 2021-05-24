Mercadona stops selling a product that nobody cared about … until it has been withdrawn | Life

Mercadona has removed up to three classic pizzas from its terminals, and it is likely that some of them were among your favorites.

One of those food products that practically everyone likes are pizzas, ideal for a quick lunch or dinner, to take to work, to university, to be with friends, family and others, and surely you have bought many in Mercadona .

And it is that Mercadona is restructuring the offer of pizzas in its establishments, and one of the best-known Hacendado pizzas, the Daisy flower, has been permanently removed from its offer, which has not pleased the public at all.

Obviously Mercadona makes these movements after an arduous preliminary study, and although the Margarita pizza may have a large audience behind it, perhaps not enough to justify its presence on the shelves.

The Margarita pizza is one of the simplest that can be found and it has tomato, basil, oil, salt and mozzarella, but it is first of all used to add additional ingredients at home later.

After the absence in the terminals of the pizza Margarita de Hacendado, there have been several users on social networks who have contacted Mercadona, receiving confirmation from the chain of stores that your offer is no longer available.

The Valencian chain recalls that it has only withdrawn this pizza from its classic range, since the Margarita pizza with sourdough made together with Casa Tarradellas is still available, of higher quality, but also at a much higher price.

Hacendado’s Margarita pizza has not been the only one that has been withdrawn, since relatively recently they also said goodbye to frango chicken pizza and Campesina pizza.