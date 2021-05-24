Mercadona stops selling a product that nobody cared about … until it has been withdrawn | Life

Mercadona has removed up to three classic pizzas from its terminals, and it is likely that some of them were among your favorites.

One of those food products that practically everyone likes are pizzas, ideal for a quick lunch or dinner, to take to work, to university, to be with friends, family and others, and surely you have bought many in Mercadona .

And it is that Mercadona is restructuring the offer of pizzas in its establishments, and one of the best-known Hacendado pizzas, the Daisy flower, has been permanently removed from its offer, which has not pleased the public at all.

Obviously Mercadona makes these movements after an arduous preliminary study, and although the Margarita pizza may have a large audience behind it, perhaps not enough to justify its presence on the shelves.

Hello again. We are sorry to inform you that we no longer have this product. We appreciate that you send us your comments. We will send a note to the corresponding managers so that they know of your interest in being able to acquire this pizza. All the best. – Mercadona (@Mercadona) May 16, 2021

The Margarita pizza is one of the simplest that can be found and it has tomato, basil, oil, salt and mozzarella, but it is first of all used to add additional ingredients at home later.

After the absence in the terminals of the pizza Margarita de Hacendado, there have been several users on social networks who have contacted Mercadona, receiving confirmation from the chain of stores that your offer is no longer available.

So many moments together, DEP margarita, it was not one of the best pizzas in Mercadona but to kill the quick man it was not bad 😔 pic.twitter.com/IpyjlwTFEV – jorge Rodriguez 🇮🇨 (@ jorgeBluBlu555) May 17, 2021

The Valencian chain recalls that it has only withdrawn this pizza from its classic range, since the Margarita pizza with sourdough made together with Casa Tarradellas is still available, of higher quality, but also at a much higher price.

🍕 If you are passionate about authentic Neapolitan pizza, soon you will be able to enjoy our new refrigerated pizzas made with long-fermented sourdough, with top quality ingredients and baked in a stone oven 😋 – Mercadona (@Mercadona) March 11, 2021

Hacendado’s Margarita pizza has not been the only one that has been withdrawn, since relatively recently they also said goodbye to frango chicken pizza and Campesina pizza.