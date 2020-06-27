Mercadona move towards the new normal. It has already recovered the online purchase that it serves from the supermarket in thirteen autonomous communities, a service that stopped in the first weeks of the state of alarm and that was enabled earlier this month.

In the areas where it has a “hive” or exclusive warehouse -province of Valencia, part of Barcelona and part of Madrid-, the service was maintained at all times, although the client had more difficulties in choosing the time slot for receiving the purchase at your home.

Since the beginning of June, it has started to open Progressive form the classic website -in which the order is prepared from a supermarket- to give the maximum possible service taking into account the current circumstances, according to sources from the Juan Roig chain.

Currently, online shopping has already been enabled in Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria, the Basque Country, Navarra, Aragon, Castilla y León, La Rioja, Andalusia, Extremadura, Castilla La Mancha, Murcia and the Canary Islands, and will continue to open the rest of zones. In the case of home delivery, it has only been recovered in the city of Cádiz.

The stoppage was due to the exceptional situation of the state of alarm, in which Mercadona prioritized that supply and service in the store should be guaranteed every day.

Mercadona has implemented the necessary changes to ensure and reinforce the health and safety measures in all processes.

For his part, Consum He has indicated that he returned to normality in his internet service when the demand peak of the first weeks of confinement passed, in which he also had to suspend the sale “online”.

Another supermarket chain, Masymas, is carrying out internal tests to start up the “online” service in the Valencian Community, is developing the software and hopes to be able to offer this service from next year.

At the moment it is in the process of analyzing how the physical space will be organized to prepare the orders, as reported by . sources from the company of Juan Fornés, based in Pedreguer (Alicante), which has stores throughout the territory of the Valencian Community and Murcia.

During the state of alarm, the brand decided to attend the purchase over the phone for people over 65.