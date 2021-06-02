Mercadona recovers a product that everyone missed and the networks go crazy | Life

This aperitif has just returned to Mercadona’s shelves throughout the national territory, and you may want to buy a few units in case it disappears again in the future.

There are Mercadona products that can be found on its shelves at any time of year, but then there are others that, despite the good reception from the public, end up disappearing for no apparent reason, and one of the products that disappeared at the beginning of the year just returned, and in style.

At the beginning of the year, one of Mercadona’s most popular appetizers, the so-called “patatinas”, some crispy fries, disappeared from the shelves of the Valencian chain of stores and at that time there was no apparent reason, but it seemed that it was a temporary withdrawal.

After months of absence, Mercadona recovers the product, and on social networks customers have not hesitated to go to stores to purchase the product, and even in large quantities.

Hello! We are working on restoring service as soon as possible. Forgive the inconvenience (and subsist, please 😉). All the best. – Mercadona (@Mercadona) February 18, 2021

Mercadona has been ensuring in recent months that the potato chips They were going to return to the shelves, and it has not been until now, with the beginning of the good weather, that they have returned.

Thank you @Mercadona for listening to us! It has been many months without them, but what joy today to find them back at the supermarket! #patatinas #ilovepatatinas #laspatatinashave returned pic.twitter.com/AbvpWjs3Bs – The Chest of Eleanor (@elbauldeeleanor) May 27, 2021

And the fact is that despite the enormous number of products that Mercadona has on its shelves, some end up disappearing. The most recent example we have with the farmer’s Margarita pizza, which this time has said a final goodbye. Even so, Mercadona sells a more premium variant under its new range of sourdough pizza in collaboration with Casa Tarradellas.

It is not the only pizza that disappeared, because frango chicken pizza and country pizza also disappeared months ago, and the chain of stores does not plan to recover them in their most economical format.