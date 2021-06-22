Mercadona opening hours in summer: supermarkets delay closing time | Life

Do you shop at Mercadona on a regular basis? Then pay attention because this interests you: the supermarket chain has a new summer schedule that delays the closing time of its stores. We tell you all the news.

Mercadona’s hours are very relevant for customers who frequently visit its supermarkets. This information allows you to plan your purchases properly, as well as avoid the unpleasant surprise of finding the store closed and having to return home empty-handed.

If you are a regular customer of Mercadona, you are interested to know that its new summer schedule will be released shortly with some news. Below we detail what is going to change so that you can be aware.

Mercadona’s summer hours will come into effect from next Monday, June 28 and it will affect the chain’s more than 1,600 supermarkets. The establishments will open at the same time, 9:00 a.m., but they will delay closing for half an hour, going from closing at 9:30 p.m. to closing at 10:00 p.m.

Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

This is the schedule that Mercadona will follow on weekdays this summer. The chain’s supermarkets will be closed on holidays, like the rest of the year. In this sense, it is important that you know that the company’s stores will be closed on June 24 in Catalonia and the Valencian Community for the feast of San Juan, and on August 16 in Andalusia, Aragon, Asturias, the Canary Islands and Castilla y León. because they transfer the holiday of the Assumption of the Virgin.

Another novelty of Mercadona’s schedule in summer is that some of its establishments will open some Sundays partially. Some supermarkets located in the coastal areas with a large influx during the holidays will do so, which will open their doors on Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Do you like a brand perfume but don’t want to spend a lot of money? Take a look at Mercadona’s cologne equivalents and get the same scent cheaper.

Mercadona will maintain these conditions and schedules throughout the summer and will resume normal winter hours as of Monday, August 30, at which time all stores will close again at 9:30 p.m. and will not open on Sundays.

So that you do not get an unpleasant surprise, the best thing you can do before going out to do the shopping is check the opening hours of the Mercadona supermarket you are going to go to. You can do this by entering the city, postal code or address on this page.