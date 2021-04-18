Mercadona offers the rarest chewing gum on the market for one euro

The Valencian chain Mercadona has included among its offer of chewing gums a new product that has not left its consumers indifferent by including one of the ingredients most fashionable in gastronomy.

It is about ginger and lemon flavored gum, of the Hacendado brand, which are sold in bags of 45 grams and do not contain sugar no gluten.

The ginger It is a plant native to the Asian continent whose underground stem is highly appreciated in gastronomy for its spicy aroma and flavor. In its natural state it contains great nutritional properties, such as potassium, magnesium or vitamin C, among many others.

Although it is not strange to find candies that include ginger among its star ingredients, Mercadona has bet on this occasion to include it in some chewing gums.

Each pack of gum contains a total of 32 tablets and costs one euro. According to the Mercadona novedades Instagram account, which collects all those new products from the Valencian chain, this article has already been seen in establishments of Madrid, Seville and Valencia and it is also available on the supermarket’s website.

Many consumers of this supermarket have positively valued this novelty from Mercadona, although some have asked the Valencian chain to return other chewing gums that were eliminated from their shelves, and that had cinnamon flavor. “I love! The cinnamon should return, “says an Instagram user.” The cinnamon were delicious and I do not know why they removed, “says another person.