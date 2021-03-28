Mercadona launches its version of one of the most typical sweets in the United States

The Mercadona supermarket chain has put on sale a sweet that will especially appeal to chocolate lovers. Its about brownie, a typical dessert of the gastronomy of the USA, and that is already available as a novelty on the shelves of its establishments.

Specifically, Mercadona markets this kind of chocolate cakes under the Hacendado brand. Sold in a bag that includes 8 individually wrapped brownies and it costs 1.80 euros.

The brownie is named for its characteristic Brown color (brown in English) and in addition to chocolate (dark) and flour, most of the more classic recipes include nuts, among other ingredients.

In this case, Mercadona’s brownies have a high sugar content (40 per 100 gr) and an energy value of 490 kcal per 100 gr, which does not prevent it from being a pastry product for which many supermarket customers have expressed their interest. “They are very good”, “I love them! And with a coffee in the morning or afternoon, they are magnificent”, some users maintain on social networks.

Another sweet novelty also on sale at Mercadona are cookies ‘Cookie Soft Lemon’, with 29% white chocolate and 0.3% lemon essence.

Specifically, these white chocolate chip cookies are sold in a package containing 8 cookies, for a price of 1.25 euros.