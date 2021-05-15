Mercadona launches a novelty to whiten teeth for 1.50 euros

The supermarket chain Mercadona has launched in its Deliplus cosmetic product line a new personal care item that seeks to improve the smile with some whiter teeth without damaging the enamel.

Its about active carbon whitening toothpaste which, as its name suggests, contains activated carbon to help remove stains and absorb toxins from tooth surfaces without damaging enamel.

As specified on the product packaging, this toothpaste is “indicated to obtain white teeth and fresh breath“. Its price, of 1.50 euros, follows the line of many Mercadona articles that are characterized by being affordable for all budgets.

Active carbon whitening toothpaste, by Deliplus, for sale at Mercadona.

This everyday product is sold in a 100 ml tube and it is not suitable for children under 7 years old.

Also, between the range of toothpaste products of Deliplus there are others such as Deliplus gingival toothpaste with fluoride, aimed at preventing bleeding caused by inflammation of the gums, or the Sensitive Deliplus toothpaste with hydroxyapatite, which is indicated for those more sensitive teeth, and that helps reduce the discomfort of cold, heat and other stimuli. Hydroxyapatite nanoparticles also protect tooth enamel, prevent cavities and help restore the natural white of teeth smoothly without scratching the enamel.