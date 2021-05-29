Mercadona launches a novelty to end the ‘barcode’ on the lips for 4.50 euros

The Mercadona supermarket chain continues to expand its range of cosmetic products for skin care, this time focusing on the wrinkles that appear around the lips, especially in the upper area, commonly called ‘barcode’.

To combat these expression marks, which tend to affect women more than men over 40 years of age, the Valencian supermarket chain has launched a novelty within its Deliplus product line. Its about Regen Skin lip contour, designed for normal, dry and very dry skin.

This cream acts as intensive regenerator of the perioral area of ​​the face, explains Mercadona on the product packaging. Its price is another of its attractions, since the 15 ml jar costs 4.50 euros.

Among its active principles, its formulation with lycopene, whose antioxidant effect reduces wrinkles and naturally balances the levels of hydration and firmness.

Regen Skin lip contour, by Deliplus, for sale at Mercadona.

Its application is very simple: just apply this product with a light massage around the lips on clean and dry skin until completely absorbed.

This product becomes part of the Regen Skin range of the Valencian chain, which already has other items such as the Intensive Retinol Enhancer Facial Serum, with active principles such as bakuchiol or retinol that help to achieve greater firmness, elasticity, hydration and unification of skin tone, improving the texture and appearance of wrinkles and imperfections.