Mercadona has just what you need to protect yourself from mosquitoes this summer | Life

With the arrival of high temperatures, mosquitoes also make their appearance. If you don’t want bites to bother you, at Mercadona you will find just what you need to protect yourself from them both inside and outside the home.

Summer is the preferred season for many people. It is synonymous with vacations, dips in the pool, sunbathing on the beach and outdoor barbecues. But it is not as idyllic as it seems at first glance: it also has some negative aspects, and the appearance of mosquitoes is one of them.

These insects can make a vacation sour for anyone. There is nothing but to wake up at dawn due to the buzzing of these despicable insects, and neither is a dawn full of bites better. In addition, they can also ruin outdoor lunches and dinners, biting diners without their being able to do anything to prevent it.

If you want to forget about the mosquito problem this summer, Mercadona offers you a wide catalog of insecticides and mosquito repellants that allows you to stay protected both inside and outside the home. Then we leave you a list of the anti-mosquito products of the Valencian supermarket chain:

Citronella mosquito candle. Ideal to protect you indoors and outdoors from mosquitoes while you perfume the environment. Citronella has a very pleasant aroma and works as a repellent. Insect repellent spray. It is applied to the skin and is able to repel mosquitoes for 6 hours. The bottle contains 100 ml and its price is 2.75 euros. Citronella bracelets. They have a citronella scent, so they offer protection against mosquitoes. They are placed on the wrist or ankle and have an instant effect. There are two sizes: S and L and in both cases they cost 1.60 euros.

Barrier insecticide. This insecticide is ideal to protect open spaces, since it has a repellent effect so that you can enjoy a meal, dinner or any other celebration outdoors without being bothered by mosquitoes. It is sold in a 400 ml bottle at a price of 2.50 euros. Sting Relief Roll-on. So that mosquito and other insect bites do not bother you, this product soothes and refreshes the skin. Contains 10 ml and costs 3.50 euros. Electric mosquito repellent and tablets. This product is ideal to sleep peacefully without mosquitoes bothering you: you just have to put it in a socket, and that’s it. The diffuser is priced at 3.15 euros and you can use liquid replacement (1.90 euros per unit) or in pills (1.16 euros per box of 30 pills).

As stated by the Juan Roig supermarket chain, Mercadona’s insecticides and mosquito repellants are having great success and in recent weeks they have multiplied their sales because of the heat.