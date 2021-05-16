Mercadona has a product to tan the body in a few minutes for less than 3 euros

With the arrival of heat and good weather, many seek to obtain a quick tan with a natural finish to show off those parts of the body that until now had been hidden under clothing. For this reason, supermarket chains have already brought out all kinds of sunscreen and tanning products on their cosmetic shelves.

The Valencian chain Mercadona has among the articles of its white brand Deliplus a product to help those people to get a tan safely in a matter of minutes.

It is about self tanning wipes for face and body, which provide “a natural and uniform tan in a quick and easy way”, assures the supermarket chain.

These wipes are sold in a box containing six units for 2.65 euros.

Its mode of use is very simple, as explained in the instructions on the package: the wipes must applied evenly on the surface of the skin to be tanned, and which must be “clean, exfoliated and dry”.

Deliplus self-tanning wipes, for sale at Mercadona.

Although they can be used on both the body and the face, it must be “used with special care and moderation near the hairline and the eyebrows“.

Also, manufacturers recommend washing hands after use and wait a few minutes until the product is completely absorbed before dressing or putting on makeup “.

The wipes can be used “daily until the desired tone is obtained, repeating the application if the tone begins to fade”, and do not contain sunscreen, hence it is essential “apply a sunscreen if you are going to expose your body to the sun, even if you have tanned skin from this product “.