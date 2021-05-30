Mercadona has a product that kills roots and gray hair instantly

The Mercadona supermarket chain is characterized by promoting in its wide range of products those of its private brands -Hacendado, Deliplus and Bosque Verde-. However, on its lines there are also articles from other brands which is worth keeping in mind.

In the department of cosmetic products you will find one of these specific products, from the L’Oréal brand, very practical for those with gray hair or roots that want to cover.

Its about Instant root retouch Magic Retouch, a product that is sold for different hair colors: black, brown, dark, mahogany brown, chestnut, blonde and light blonde.

The price of this article, in all cases, is the same, since the bottle in spray format costs € 5.95 per unit.

Instant root retouch from L’Oréal Magic Retouch, for sale at Mercadona.

Unlike dyes, this product is used to retouch “with precision” roots and gray hair instantly, although its duration is temporary, as indicated on the packaging, as it “lasts until the first shampoo”.