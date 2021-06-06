Mercadona answers one of the biggest mysteries about its supermarkets

Mercadona supermarket. (Photo: Cristina Arias via .)

Surely many have asked but have never found the answer. And by searching the Mercadona website, the doubt cannot be resolved either.

Where does the name Mercadona come from?

That is the question that a client wanted to know and that she asked the company itself through her Twitter account.

“Hello Mercadona, could you explain the origin of the name?” Asked the user @psesasoyyo. “I have read that it comes from” market “and” dona “(woman), that it comes from an Italian pasta mercadonna, and that it is simply a way of saying market, but I don’t know which one is real,” he explained.

A question that the company has resolved in its response with this tweet:

“Hello! We inform you that the origin of the Mercadona name comes from Francisco Roig, our President’s brother, when they saw the name in some Italian pasta in Italy and decided to remove an “n” from it. Thanks and best regards ”.

An answer that has surprised many:

