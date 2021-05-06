MercadoLibre acquires 7.8 million dollars in Bitcoin for its treasury

Latin American e-commerce and fintech giant MercadoLibre (Nasdaq: MELI) added $ 7.8 million in bitcoin (BTC) to its treasury. The company disclosed this in its earnings report covering the first quarter ending March 31, 2021.

The recent boom in the cryptocurrency market has caught the interest of many large corporations. Some have chosen to remain outsiders, while others have jumped right into it. MercadoLibre is one of the early adopters of BTC.

It first integrated bitcoin into its payments platform in 2015. Last week, it unveiled its exclusive bitcoin real estate platform. Through this platform, users will access a select group of Argentine real estate properties located in Argentina and pay for them using cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC).

The move underscores Mercado Libre’s position on Bitcoin. You intend to take advantage of cryptocurrency transactions. As a result, both buyers and sellers will enjoy multiple benefits, such as security, traceability, and speed.

MercadoLibre has a business focused on e-commerce. In addition to its e-commerce platform, it offers fintech, logistics and financing solutions through its subsidiaries Mercado Pago, Mercado Envios and Mercado Crédito.

Some people still consider investing in Bitcoin as a high risk, high reward investment. But today, many companies use cryptocurrencies as a store of value. Despite the fact that MercadoLibre invested no less than $ 7.8 million, it is nowhere near what other publicly traded firms have. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) invested at least $ 1.5 billion, MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) $ 2.17 billion, while Square (NYSE: SQ) has invested $ 220 million.

There are unconfirmed reports that JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) could also embrace cryptocurrency by introducing an actively managed Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fund. That would be the active management of a complete portfolio of varied crypto assets, unique and new concepts in the crypto market.