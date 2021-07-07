Mercado: “The fight against Jackie Nava interests us both”

Yamileth Mercado (18-2, 5 KO) is the new sensation of women’s boxing in Mexico. He made his debut at just 16 years old, at 20 he played his first World Cup and at 21 he raised that belt. Now 23, she is already a three-time WBC World Super Bantamweight Champion. His last defense was on June 26. He beat Angélica Rascón on the cards, but she was not satisfied. “It was a controversial fight in terms of storytelling. In the arena it was seen that she was leaning towards me, but on television she looked different. I have seen her and the punishment I inflicted on her in soft areas was not appreciated, when she expressed pain, when she was wrong … but boxing is about appreciation and we are public figures and we are exposed to criticism. We knew we had won, but I felt sad because I had worked a lot and when it came to showing it I couldn’t do it. I never felt comfortable and got into their game. But that’s the way boxing is. You don’t always have your big night, “he acknowledges in an interview on the Boxeo a la Carrera podcast.

Despite that bittersweet feeling, Mercado values ​​his last months in boxing positively. “My team always tells me that I am very critical and very hard on myself. I know what I worked for and what I can give. Little by little I am learning. I have many rivals who, although they have more or less a professional record like mine, have An amateur experience that I don’t have because even though I started boxing when I was 10 years old, I didn’t get fights, that’s why I switched to professionalism so soon. When I did, I said that in four years I would be playing a World Cup. Many laughed and thought they were empty words, but after that time I was in Kenya fighting the champion. I could not win because of scores, home and that I was the defender of the title, but with 21 I was able to proclaim myself world champion. And I’m still hungry. Although I have the belt, I always go out to raise the fight, because that is how I think I have to do it and it has gone well for me, “he says.

With this ambition as a flag, Mercado is already looking to the future. Jackie Nava is evaluating options for his retirement and it seems that a duel between the two is taking hold. The champion wants it. “She ruled out bantamweight and the WBC is insistent on that fight.You are in negotiations right now, it interests us both. It would be a very media fight. She has been the greatest exponent of women’s boxing in recent years and I am the youngest champion. It’s like the delivery of the boxing esthete. That lawsuit is a 50-50. She has a lot of experience, a very clean and fine boxing. I propose a fierce, strong style and I have that hunger to continue being a champion. It is on the table and maybe it could be for October or November, but they are issues that the promoters and the World Boxing Council are negotiating, since I have a mandatory defense that I have not been able to do because my rival has not been able to leave his country for the coronavirus. Therefore everything now depends on organisms and promoters. It does not depend on me. I’m interested in it, Jackie is interested in it and it would be a fight that would surely break all records for female fight audiences“, he concluded.