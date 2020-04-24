Mercado Pago, fintech of Mercado Livre payments, recently launched news for those who access the company’s application. It will now be possible to share expenses and request money from people directly from the phone’s calendar. The new feature is called “Friends” and can be used to split payment of bills, taxes and raise kitties. The service is exempt from fees for transactions of up to R $ 500 per month with a credit card and it is not necessary to have an account at Mercado Pago.

According to Rodrigo Furiato, director of digital wallet at Mercado Pago, the novelty had already been worked on for some time, as a complement to the functionalities of the company’s digital wallet, and that an American restaurant account division app inspired the project to leave the paper.

“Before, you just had to send the money back and forth, now you can do it for a specific purpose. Add money to make a kitty, or to help someone, or eventually you have an expense that you need someone to help pay for. that expense “.

The reminder in the agenda was also designed to avoid collection messages, which can sometimes be bothersome for those who are in charge and for those who are charged. Through a link, the system sends a standard reminder for the money to be deposited to the payer.

Designed to facilitate transactions between friends, such as the weekend barbecue or the firm’s soccer game, Furiato says that the new functionality had to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic times.

“The launch we made did not have this focus, but in this scenario of covid-19 we enter an even bigger and more relevant context of being able to help people gather money, transfer money and pay bills”.

New projects

Within the scenario of a coronavirus crisis, Furiato also states that Mercado Pago works on solutions especially for pandemic times, such as transferring the federal aid benefit to workers and those enrolled in government programs.

One of the extensions allows beneficiaries who do not have a previous Caixa account, that is, those people who had to open a digital account, to use the Mercado Pago system to carry out transactions.

“We are positioning ourselves as an option so that beneficiaries, especially those who only have a simplified digital account, can make the transfer of resources and have access to more features, such as bill payment or ATM withdrawals through QR code, by example, “says Furiato.

Another measure aims to help small traders by providing a register in the company’s database so that the business can have a greater reach of customers, starting next week. All of these measures, according to Furiato, must remain after quarantine and be part of the services offered by Mercado Pago.

“We have noticed a great pain from small salespeople. Every bakery, restaurant, even behind closed doors, has a banner with the WhatsApp number because often these delivery services are expensive. We want to position ourselves as an alternative, if he already has their own delivery, to get them to customers “.

