May 20, 2020 | 4:00 pm

The Mercado Pago and GBM investment fund managed to attract investments from 100,000 Mexicans in three months, with an average amount of 1,200 pesos, both companies reported on Wednesday.

In three months of testing, clients have invested more than 50 million pesos, with Mexico City, the State of Mexico and Jalisco as the entities with the largest number of users, however, in Aguascalientes the amount of investment is the highest in the country.

Meanwhile, the states with the highest proportion of women who invest in the Mercado Pago GBM Fund are Sonora and Nayarit.

It is vital for us to provide disruptive products and services that open up new opportunities for our users, especially in this context of global economic and health challenges in which we all want to maximize and in turn safeguard money,

indicated the COO of Mercado Pago, Paula Arregui.

By age group, 44% of the fund’s savers are between 25 and 34 years old; followed by young people from 18 to 24 years old who represent 31% of the investors in this platform.

To a lesser extent, investors from 35 to 44 years old represented 18%; those from 45 to 55 years 6%, and those over 55 only 2%.

Currently, Mexico has one of the lowest levels of bank penetration in Latin America, as only 37% of people over the age of 15 have their own or shared bank account, which places them below Guatemala and above Haiti.

At GBM we have the mission of making Mexico a country of investors, so working together with Mercado Pago made all the sense. We share the purpose of democratizing access to investment instruments that enhance the finances of Mexicans, since we consider that today, more than ever, having healthy finances is a priority,

indicated the director of GBM Digital, Javier Martínez Morodo.

Mercado Pago recalled that 76% of Mexicans do not obtain returns for their money and of this proportion only 44% save within the financial system.