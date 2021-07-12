Mercado: Luis Suárez and Atlético de Madrid determine the future of Antoine Griezmann in Barcelona

The end of the Eurocup will mark the beginning of the real transfer market, where Barcelona hopes to quickly solve all its pending while he continues in his plan to take over Messi. One of the pillars of the operation that made the Argentine withdraw how Culé passes precisely through a Antoine Griezmann whose future seems to be conditioned by Luis Suárez at this time.

From Sport they assure that the French is every day further away from being part of Ronald Koeman’s plans for next season and although at the moment there are no formal offers for the Frenchman, anything can happen: “I don’t know what decisions will be made in the end because the most important thing is that Leo stays with us.”

Griezmann wants to continue and although at the moment no one from the club would have formally communicated that desire to sell him, from Catalonia they assure that he is aware of his situation. In recent days there was talk of the possibility of an exchange with Atlético de Madrid and even a sale to put him back on the Colchonero team.

The ghost of Luis Suarez

If there is someone who precisely criticized the departure of the Uruguayan to one of the rivals for LaLiga, it was precisely Joan Laporta. In Sport they assure for the moment that not only no man from Simeone is interested in an exchange, but that the reinforcing an opponent for all titles would be seen as a very serious mistake on the part of the board.

After the Uruguayan emerged as LaLiga champion and scored more than 20 goals in a campaign where Barcelona missed a striker, at the Camp Nou they do not want to repeat the mistakes of the past with a man who also knows Simeone’s idea perfectly. Griezmann is increasingly away from the club, but the reality is that if he ends up leaving it will not be to reinforce a rival. The Premier or PSG, the only ones who can pay him his 31 million euros contract.