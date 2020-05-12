Mercado Libre has made the decision not to collect the new tax that will be applied in Mexico to internet services and products.

Electronic commerce emerged during this contingency.

An element that we cannot lose sight of in the quarantine experienced by the COVID pandemic is the increase in digital activities.

Electronic commerce has become a consumption option for hundreds of thousands of people in the world and during this contingency experienced by the COVID-19 pandemic, an element that we cannot lose sight of due to the effects that

Mercado Libre’s decision not to collect new tax

In Mexico, Internet products and services will begin to be taxed with VAT, so a controversy has arisen because some companies in this sector will not bill their users.

Mercado Libre has given its position on this issue and has warned that it will not collect the new tax on internet services and products, because it currently already charges it.

Statements by Alehira Orozco, head of public affairs for Mercado Libre, which have been disclosed by Xataka México, warn that the platform’s prices already include VAT in the case of commerce and acknowledges that, not for digital operations, it is not necessary to comply with the relevant trade laws.

The new tax on internet services and products is a popular way of talking about VAT with which the digital consumer must comply, but it is wrong to think that it is about new taxes, in fact it is a regularization in the collection of these products, that they will be forced to comply with the payment of this tax. Hence, Mercado Libre clarifies that they already complied with including VAT on their products, but there is also the controversy that Netflix has led to not wanting to issue invoices.

Digital services increasingly present in our daily lives and during this contingency proved to be a highly valuable option for the consumer.

Among the aspects that we must observe is that regularizing a tax will become an opportunity to have greater supervision in the operations carried out by these companies within Mexico, especially when platforms such as Netflix already have an office in Mexico and production Original content has become a hallmark of this company, so this type of standard is a great indicator of the operations they maintain within the market.

With these measures, the role of brands and the opportunity they have found in the market are evident, in carrying out activities through which digital work benchmarks have been established.

Electronic commerce in quarantine

Consumption through electronic commerce has been determined to better understand the market, especially due to the reach that this platform has achieved at a time when the pandemic has changed the consumption habits of millions of people.

Various activities have been carried out within electronic commerce, among them those that have to do with innovation, such as creating new commercial bets, including those that have to do with the way in which brands have responded to the consumer, not only with a product offer during this contingency, but with an omni-channel proposal increasingly valuable.

