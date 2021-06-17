Mercado Libre warns false WhatsApp message! | Pixabay

Do not fall in the trap! Recently the famous app online shopping Free market He has warned of a false message within the WhatsApp messaging application, so keep reading to find out everything.

The e-commerce platform warned of misleading advertising on WhatsApp groups to offer gifts on the occasion of their anniversary.

Mercado Libre made use of its social networks to inform users that misleading advertising circulates in WhatsApp groups in order to offer gifts on the occasion of their anniversary.

It may interest you: WhatsApp trick to put a message as “unread”

However, he clarified that it is a false message to steal personal data from those who open the link it contains.

Through his official Twitter account, the e-commerce firm in Argentina, said that his team started a complaint, for which he recalled that the only official channels of Mercado Libre are identified with the blue check mark both in their social networks and in its official website.

It is worth mentioning that the message that circulates on social networks and that has been posted by several Internet users stands out in its legend.

Mercado Libre’s 20th Anniversary Gifts “, uses the courier company’s logo, as well as a link in which 2,000 products are supposedly offered for free.

The director of software development at Mercado Libre, Christian Cibelli, also warned on social networks of this scam, which he claims intends to steal personal information, as well as access users’ accounts.

It should be noted that this is actually a case of phishing or identity theft, one of the most common cyber scams.

It may interest you: Raising charms! Daniella Chávez takes her best poses

Phishing is also known as identity theft, in this type of fraud the objective is that by impersonating an entity or Financial Institution, with a message and link with which when entering your data, they obtain your confidential information such as: your credit cards, passwords, bank account details, passwords, etc., warns the Condusef.

The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) warns that if you fall into the trap, with your data they can make purchases or request credits in your name, make transfers and even empty your accounts.

It is important to remember that the people who carry out this type of fraud are skilled and deceive you with alarmist tactics or urgent requests to worry you and prevent you from thinking about the situation.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Steps to identify phishing

It arrives in mass emails. They use the official image of a Financial Institution or company. There is a link that directs you to the fake site. They ask for your personal and financial information. Sometimes they ask you for the digits of your token.

Steps to avoid it:

Never give your details by email. Companies and banks will never request your financial information or credit card numbers by phone or internet, when you are not the one who starts an operation. If you still have questions about the email, call or go to your bank and verify the facts. Mercado Libre recalled that the only official channels of the firm are those identified with the blue check mark on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and the official site.