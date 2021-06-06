Mercado Libre truck burned to prevent the installation of boxes

Inhabitants of the indigenous community of Arantepacua kidnapped and set fire to a truck at the access to the town to demonstrate against the intention to install polling stations by the National Electoral Institute INE.

It was reported that this morning INE officials tried to talk with community representatives to install the polls for receiving votes, but there were conflicting opinions among the residents themselves.

Before noon, it was reported that a group of residents went out onto the road where they found a truck belonging to the company ‘Mercado libre’, which was set on fire.

It should be noted that there is information that this Sunday, election day, 89 polling stations stopped being installed in 20 indigenous communities in the state of Michoacán.

jcp