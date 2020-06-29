Multiple companies and industries received a notable boost in the course of the pandemic. Technological companies like Microsoft and Apple were able to meet the needs of their public even at a distance. Environments like home office, esports and online education advanced in a couple of weeks what they thought to evolve in a matter of years. In this context, ecommerce received one of the biggest impulses.

And it is that not only e-commerce consumers multiplied in the middle of the pandemic. Many companies also reinforced their online sales strategy. Big agents like Prada and Kipling, as well as small vendors, joined the industry in a matter of a few months. From Mercado Libre Publicidad, they share their vision about this context and what are the challenges facing brands in a period characterized by digital acceleration

The ecommerce brand reveals the future of the post-pandemic market

As a benchmark in this discovery, Mercado Libre Publicidad was recently the guest of honor on Kantar’s Future Proof LATAM podcast. LATAM Marketing & Insights Head of Mercado Libre Publicidad, Juan Lavista, met with the hosts to discuss the future of ecommerce in Latin America. Especially just now that the pandemic is at its peak in the region, accelerating the adoption of online commerce. And his statements reveal great lessons about the future of the sector.

According to Lavista, it is crucial for brands to start again and set aside paradigms for how consumers behave. In this sense, points out the expert of Mercado Libre Publicidad, “the data will be fundamental. Insights about what consumers are looking for, how they are looking for and what they are buying or not buying will play a key role in making decisions. ” In this sense, it highlights the role that your company wants to occupy in these tasks in the long term.

For the specialist, Mercado Libre Publicidad is focused on teaching customers “how users search. And in the final part of that consumer’s funnel, the data that nobody can access, what happens when you click on an advertisement ”. Lavista separately commented that these tools can be used to strengthen the offline business. If the subject catches your attention and you want to know more, don’t forget to review the entire episode with the company here:

