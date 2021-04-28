Mercado Libre Argentina incorporates a section for the sale of real estate with bitcoin

The pioneering online market in Latin America, Mercado Libre, opened a section for buying and selling properties and real estate located in Argentina that allows you to pay with bitcoin (BTC).

The platform now has a section on its website where 75 properties offered managed by 7 real estate agencies that accept this cryptocurrency (and no others) as a payment method.

In a press release, the online trading platform, created more than 20 years ago, stated that the rise of cryptocurrencies among the Argentine real estate sector led them to allow payments with BTC. Offers for apartments, houses, penthouses, lots and lots they are already available for the City of Buenos Aires, Greater Buenos Aires, Santa Fe and Córdoba.

In the new section you can see the properties available to buy with bitcoin (BTC). Source: Mercadolibre.

Mercado Libre reports that, during this morning, a web conference was offered with the local company Koibanx about “blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies”, in which, according to reports, 300 real estate agencies and companies from all over the country participated. It is expected that more real estate companies will include their offers on the website.

As detailed, the properties are priced in US dollars (USD), but once the user indicates that he wants to buy it, he can contact the real estate agency to agree on the conversion rate to make the transaction in bitcoin (BTC).

Mercado Libre recognizes the advantages of Bitcoin as a financial instrument: speed, traceability and security, as well as being a new haven of value.

We are always attentive to the changes that occur in the market. Bitcoin offers multiple advantages for real estate operations, both for the buyer and for the seller. Today we launch the crypto section within Mercado Libre Inmuebles and, in a few hours, there are already 75 properties available. We expect many more as the days go by, because far from being a fashion, we see that it is a trend that will consolidate over time. Juan Manuel Carretero, Commercial Manager of Vehicles, Real Estate and Free Market Services.

In the section for the sale of real estate in BTC you can see the steps to buy with this cryptocurrency. Source: Free Market.

Mercado Libre joins the trend of the real estate market in Argentina

On January 11, CriptoNoticias reported the comments of the founder of Mercado Libre, Marcos Galperin, who claimed that Bitcoin is a better haven of value than gold. However, he does not think that cryptocurrency can replace legal tender for what he considers a high energy cost.

The purchase and sale of real estate with bitcoin has been developing for several years in Argentina, either by users or real estate companies who have found in this cryptocurrency a useful and interesting instrument for this type of transaction.