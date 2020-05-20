The e-commerce site Mercado Libre announced that as of June 1, 2020, “Due to a new national decree”, withholdings of Income Tax (ISR) and Value Added Tax (VAT) to the sales of their clients. All customers will be subject to these withholdings.

“With this rule, a percentage will be retained in each sale to sellers who are Natural Persons and who sell new products” explains the site. The collection percentages will be higher if users do not have their RFC uploaded on the Mercado Libre platform.

“If your tax data is up to date in Mercado Libre and you have your RFC loaded in the My data section, then you will be able to present to SAT a certificate indicating that the withholdings were applied to your sales. You will be able to include the certificate issued by Mercado Libre in your ISR and VAT declarations to request it in return or take it as a favorable balance for future taxes ”, explains the Marketplace.

The amounts of these withholdings can be seen in the “general billing view in the detail of the invoices” after June 1. “There you must enter Charges and then Taxes.” The withholdings will be deducted directly from each of the sales as they are generated.

People who were already registered as sellers, must ensure that both the CURP and RFC correspond to the same natural person, if they should not change the account ownership as follows:

1. Enter the My data section from the menu on the main Mercado Libre page.

2. In the Personal Data section, select I need help.

3. Choose to change my account ownership.

Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Uber, Steam and other digital platforms have already announced the steps they will take regarding the new tax.

If you have questions regarding your account we recommend that you enter the Mercado Libre Sellers Center at this link.

