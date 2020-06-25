Although it is one of the most important convenience store chains in the country, Oxxo was one of the brands that suffered the most from the pandemic.

With fewer people on the streets and, therefore, in its stores, as well as the brake on the sale of certain key products such as beer, this firm owned by Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (Femsa), has even negotiated the rent of many of its establishments.

The problem is the rent

According to a recent report delivered by Bloomberg, Femsa would have asked the owners to reduce the rent of these establishments, under the argument of the downward blow that their sales have received.

« In the face of this health emergency, we have been declared an essential activity, » Femsa reported in an email, while stressing that « in recent weeks, customer traffic in the industry in general has decreased. In our stores it has been reduced by more than 25 percent on average, although it varies greatly depending on the area. «

In general terms, the brand’s income and sales have been affected by the containment measures, the shortage of products such as beer and the implementation of the Dry Law in many states of the country.

The situation has already had significant impacts for the firm. « We have had to close some shifts or even stores, » Femsa said in the statement. « In the same sense as the rest of the retail sector, we have seen the need to make temporary financial and operational adjustments. »

Amazon and Mercado Libre, the lifeguard?

In the same way that it happens with the rest of the players in retail, Oxxo will necessarily need to adapt its business to a vision much more focused on electronic commerce and digital transactions, where its great lifeguards could be Amazon and Mercado Libre.

The alliances that Oxxo has with these two firms could be the means by which the company joins the boom expected for e-commerce, which would allow it to generate higher revenues and cover part of the expenses of its physical stores.

In the case of Mercado Libre, customers can pay for products from the platform through Oxxo, while with regard to Amazon, Oxxo stores operate as delivery centers for online orders that do not exceed 10 kilos, which do not measure more than 2 × 1.54 meters and do not cost more than 5 thousand pesos.

Strengthening these alliances would allow the chain of convenience to participate in the boost that electronic commerce will have in the immediate future in the country, which is starting to show its first signs of growth from now on.

The growth of e-commerce

To provide a clear and current panorama in this regard, the Mexican Association of Online Sales (AMVO) has released the second edition of a report that seeks to explain the behavior of consumers in the midst of the pandemic within e-commerce platforms in the country.

Based on this study, we share some data that allow us to understand how electronic commerce is developing in the days of COVID-19:

55 percent of people buy products and services online to avoid leaving home.

The main reason with 48 percent mentions is to avoid crowds in physical stores.

5 out of 10 consumers expect to spend the same or more on products and services during this time.

The categories that have bought the most online in this period are: home delivery (40 percent), fashion (30 percent), supermarket (28 percent), household products (26 percent), and electronic (24 percent).

The most purchased or requested services online are: banking services (55 percent), mobile telephony (51 percent), payment for services (47 percent), subscription services (41 percent), and urban mobility (31 percent). hundred).

33 percent of users point out that products with free shipping have increased in the online field; 34 percent highlight that delivery options have increased and 36m percent say there are more payment options.

8 out of 10 Mexican buyers perceive that it is something / very safe to buy products and / or services online.

