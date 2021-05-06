Mercado Libre adopts Bitcoin Pay, which its CEO wrote last year

Compartir

Source: Adobe / Casimiro

Free market , a Argentine e-commerce giant listed on Nasdaq , became the latest company to adopt crypto payment last week. But its CEO seems to have had quite a dramatic change of mind on this, as he was publicly criticizing bitcoin (BTC) payment credentials less than 12 months ago.

Call Mercado Libre on Amazon Argentine would be an understatement. It is one of the richest and most active companies in the country. And in addition to product sales, users can also sell their houses on it, and the platform also hosts online auctions, car sales, and offers lines of credit.

Last week, the firm announced that its real estate arm would begin accepting BTC in a special new section of the platform dedicated to cryptocurrency offerings. Unlike many other companies that accept BTC payments but list prices in fiat, the new section of the website groups properties by BTC price (properties that cost less than BTC 1.5, under BTC 2, etc.).

Juan Manuel Carretero, leader of Mercado Libre’s real estate business, was quoted as enthusiastic:

“Bitcoin offers multiple advantages for real estate operations, both for the buyer and for the seller. Within hours of launch, there are already 75 properties available. We look forward to many more in the future. [Bitcoin Pay es] a trend that will consolidate over time. “

But this hymn sheet is markedly different from the one that Carretero’s boss Marcos Galperin sang last year. On Twitter in September 2020, Galperin responded to a comment in one of his tweets about the early days of the internet. The respondent, a BTC enthusiast, had drawn a parallel between the “nascent” BTC ecosystem and the web in the early 1990s.

To which Galperin joked,

“Hmm… People have been saying that about bitcoin for the last five years. He seems to have an endless childhood! “

And in an interview conducted by PayPal In October of last year, Galperin opined that cryptocurrencies could have value as a store of value, they were not designed to succeed in the world of payments.

He claimed that “scaling” issues plague the crypto payment idea, due to “very high energy costs.”

And I add,

“Cryptocurrencies are excellent as a substitute for gold, let’s say as a store of value. But I don’t think it’s a good method for transactions because it basically doesn’t scale. “

This type of change seems to be becoming a trend among successful entrepreneurs. The head of the Dallas mavericks Mark Cuban claimed as recently as last year that BTC was a “terrible” investment option. But now, it appears that not only does he have a large stash of BTC (which he intends to expand), he is also poised to go public with $ 1 million bets on his growth with major equity investors.

In other places , the CEO of JPMorgan Jamie Dimon has also criticized BTC this week, despite the fact that his company is reportedly on the verge of launching its own BTC fund.

