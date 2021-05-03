Merab Dvalishvili releases statement after beating Cody Stamann

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cody Stamann | Image: Combat World News

Merab Dvalishvili (13–4) defeated Cody Stamann (19–4–1) by unanimous decision at UFC Las Vegas 25. The fighter born in Tbilisi, Georgia, has his sixth consecutive victory while the one born in Michigan, United States, suffers his second loss in a row. In the same way, “The Machine” continues to rise in the bantamweight division. On the other hand, “Spartan” seems to stay in the Top 15 despite losing. Perhaps in the future they will be able to see each other again in the octagon.

Merab Dvalishvili Releases Statement After UFC Las Vegas 25

At the moment Let’s see the statement Merab Dvalishvili has released on Instagram after his victory last Saturday in which he is happy of the victory as well as grateful for the support that the people who are by his side give him:

«What a great night! I am so happy to have achieved this great victory! But it wouldn’t mean anything without your love and support. From my training partners, my coaches, my teammates, my friends, my family, my fans … I am truly grateful to all of you and will continue to make you proud!«.