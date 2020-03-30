MEPs called on the European Commission on Thursday for the “emergency” adoption of a “universal charger standard” for mobile phones in the EU, in a non-binding resolution adopted in Brussels, a request to which Apple is firmly attached opposite.

“The plethora of chargers offers (…) excessive costs and inconvenience for consumers, and generates an unnecessary ecological footprint”, write the MEPs in this text, adopted by a large majority (582 in favor, 40 against , 37 abstentions).

It is therefore “urgently necessary to adopt a universal charger standard”, they add, calling for measures “by July 2020”.

The old idea aimed at harmonizing connectors to charge phones and other tablets, launched in 2009 by the European Commission, has so far met with reluctance from the industry.

The number of charger types has however been considerably reduced in 10 years, from 30 to three today, European Commissioner Maros Sefcovic recently recalled during a debate before MEPs.

Sefcovic promised that the Commission would address the issue via “a combination of policy options including regulatory and non-regulatory measures”.

The Apple group, which has its own connection standard, is opposed to such regulation, which “would stifle innovation instead of encouraging it, and would harm consumers in Europe and the economy as a whole”, according to a statement released last week.

“The legislation would have a direct negative impact by disrupting the hundreds of millions of active devices and accessories used by our European customers and by an even greater number of Apple customers worldwide, creating an unprecedented volume of electronic waste and annoying users, “said the giant Cupertino.

According to one of its spokesmen, the Commission must publish “in the coming days” a “study to assess the situation”, on which it will base itself to carry out an impact study. She will then present her measurements.

According to MEPs, “around 50 million tonnes of electronic waste is produced each year worldwide, an average of more than 6 kg per person” and “total production of electronic waste in Europe in 2016 amounted to 12, 3 million tonnes, or 16.6 kg on average per capita “.