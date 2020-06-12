The MEP José Ramón Bauzá asked the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, to ensure that the financial aid granted by the Europeans to Nicaragua for the fight against the pandemic of the new Covid-19 coronavirus is not managed by the dictatorship of Daniel Ortega, but mechanisms are sought so that assistance reaches directly the population that most needs it.

“What measures do the High Representative and the foreign action service plan to adopt to guarantee that the funds reach the Nicaraguan population directly without going through the hands of the ruling party?” Is one of the three questions that Bauzá asked in a letter to the foreign minister. European, that Borrell must answer the same in writing.

The European Union allocated 35 million euros to “support the most vulnerable populations against the pandemic” of the coronavirus in Nicaragua, resources that would be executed in collective activities of the delegation of the European Union and the embassies of the Member States in the country , according to a statement issued by the regional body.

The Ortega dictatorship and his vice president and wife, Rosario Murillo, have minimized the pandemic by refusing to declare national quarantine, as well as adopting economic aid plans for the most vulnerable populations and companies, despite the damage caused by the economic recession that The country has suffered for two years and is worsened by the health crisis.

In his letter to the EU Chancellor, Bauzá MEP exposed the denial of the Ortega regime of the health crisis first, in addition to the perverse strategy of hiding the deaths from the coronavirus in the reports of the Ministry of Health (Minsa), which are questioned by medical associations by not reflecting the reality of the collapse in hospitals due to the number of patients and deaths from the pandemic.

Rte Ortega and Murillo first denied the risks of COVID-19 and today hide the consequences, silencing those who denounce their criminal incompetence. Today I demand @JosepBorrellF that EU aid reaches Nicaraguans and that it combats the propaganda of the regime pic.twitter.com/hWnjmyVvMc – José Ramón Bauzá 🇪🇺 (@JRBauza) June 10, 2020

«Nicaragua stands out as one of the countries that is facing the Covid-19 pandemic worst. After months denying the seriousness of the disease, the Ortega-Murillo regime is resorting to “express burials” in the middle of the night, or to accounting for “atypical pneumonia” cases that represent clear signs of a coronavirus, “Bauzá said in his communication to Borrell.

Denounces the dismissal of specialists

The dismissals of specialist doctors from public hospitals in an act of political retaliation by the Ortega regime for allegations of hospital chaos, as well as the lack of equipment available to health personnel in the first line of care for patients with Covid-19, It was also exposed by Bauzá MEP as one more reason why European financial aid should not go through the administration of the dictatorship.

“The last attempt to hide the escalation of the pandemic in Nicaragua is being the dismissal of doctors critical of the Ortega administration in this crisis,” said the MEP.

At least ten specialist doctors were fired this week from three hospitals in the capital Managua and other municipalities. Independent medical associations, the business sector, opposition political organizations and civil society denounced the layoffs of medical personnel during the pandemic, and joined the urgent calls to adopt social confinement to curb community infections.

The Minsa reported 1,464 cases and 55 deaths from Covid-19 in Nicaragua until June 9, being figures questioned by the medical associations since the authorities believe that in the last week the cases decreased when the real situation in the Hospital centers is the opposite, as there are not enough beds to receive patients.

The Citizen Observatory, made up of independent medical associations, reported more than 5,000 cases of coronavirus as well as 1,114 deaths, of which in 99 cases “they are categorized as deaths from pneumonia and 1,015 as suspicious deaths from Covid-19”.

Bauzá MEP stated that “given the terrible management of the health crisis by the authorities and the official propaganda that blames the individual sanctions imposed by the EU for the deficient official response,” he questioned Foreign Minister Borrell about “how is Countering the official disinformation that blames the EU for the worsening pandemic in Nicaragua?

The EU sanctioned six high-ranking officials of the dictatorship for human rights violations in citizen protests since April 2018. Among those sanctioned is the head of the Orteguista Police (PO), Francisco Díaz, who is in-laws of the dictators Ortega and Murillo. .