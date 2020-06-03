It has been a long time since social networks try to provide tools against situations of harassment. InstagramAs one of the most popular platforms within this segment, it is also one of the most inventive in this regard. And in this case, we want to teach you how to take advantage of a couple of cool features. You will learn to avoid the mentions and labels of third parties in Instagram in just a few seconds, so that notifications and warnings run out.

Instagram reinforces privacy

As we said before, the developers of this service have been working hard to end the persecutions, both those that affect celebrities or influencers, and those that have victims without so many followers. Without going any further, a short time ago they presented a tool to completely silence users, or some of their content in particular.

More recently, they understood that bullying can also occur indirectly. That is, when we constantly receive notifications that a person -or several- have been tagging or mentioning us. It usually happens especially with company draws. There the public is asked to arrogate other users. And if we have lots of friends, they may even drive us crazy.

However, we can already say that this matter is not to worry about. The mentions and tags on Instagram disappear as soon as you want them to disappear. Although you should change your settings.

Block mentions and tags on Instagram

Before we start with the step by step, let us tell you that this new Instagram feature is very well thought out. Indeed, it’s not just about blocking mentions in the comments of other posts. You will also be able to block them in stories and even captions, which is what the small text that appears below each photo in the feed is called. In short, goodbye Instagram tags.

Another detail that you have to take into account is that this function is relatively new. While it should be available to social network users worldwide by now, you may not be seeing it yet. In that case, you should take a look at your app store, and look for an update.

Avoid mentions and labels on Instagram step by step

Made the previous clarifications, the tutorial to which you must attend is the following:

Open the Instagram applicationEnter your profileTap on the three points or lines that lead to the ConfigurationEnter Privacy You will see that there appear sections such as Comments, Labels, Mentions and StoriesYou can choose who uses them for you: «all», «people I follow »,« Nobody »Once you have selected an option, only those people will be able to mention or label you

Also keep in mind that, in the Labels section, you can choose another way out: approve each one that they try to do yourself. It is not a bad alternative if you are labeled for different reasons.

Meanwhile, in the Comments section, you can also block users one by one. In other words, the ability to personalize these Instagram tools is indisputable. Take it to the maximum.

