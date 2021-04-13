“Mental health still does not receive the importance it deserves in the legal field”

Share

Tweet

Share

Share

E-mail

María Perez Garoz is a Clinical Neuropsychologist and General Health Psychologist. Specialist in diagnosis and rehabilitation in Acquired Brain Injury both in children and adults, Dementias and neurological pathologies that present with cognitive, behavioral and / or emotional deficits such as neurodegenerative pathologies, epilepsy or neurodevelopmental disorders. Also, he is dedicated to Psychoeducation to relatives of neurological patients. Specialist in anxiety disorders, phobias, stress and sleep problems. Forensic Psychology Specialist. Expert evaluation and report writing.

Forensic psychology is a specialty of psychology that is unknown to most of the population. Could you explain what it consists of?

It is unknown in Spain, but luckily, less and less. In other countries, finding the figure of the psychologist in the legal and forensic field is common.

Our role consists of providing the necessary information to the administration of justice on the emotional, behavioral and cognitive characteristics of the person involved in the process, presenting expert reports with diagnoses and tests, which are ratified by the expert in the judicial act.

The final objective is to help to objectively know the characteristics or symptoms that can significantly influence the judicial process of the person, mainly their mental state or possible damages caused that can determine a sentence.

So what are the functions of the forensic psychologist? How can this professional help people?

The forensic psychologist is in charge of carrying out a correct psychological evaluation of the person and, later, an expert report, at the request of the judge, prosecutor or by the lawyer responsible for that party to be presented as evidence.

Helping, therefore, to objectively demonstrate the state of mental health of said person before a possible sentence.

In the field of physical health, it is much easier to determine the degree of affectation that a specific pathology entails in the daily life of a person and what it would imply before the fact judged. However, mental health has not shared this benefit for many years.

Increasingly, in the legal field, it is given the importance it deserves.

One of the documents you work with the most is with the expert report, what are these reports? Can any psychologist do it?

The psychological expert report is the document that collects the information and results of the evaluation or intervention process carried out in order to detail in a clinical and confidential way a diagnosis or clinical judgment of the mental health characteristics that the person presents. Said report is presented to the legal authority to be processed as further evidence.

Although the specialty of Forensic Psychologist is still developing in Spain, this report should only be written by these professionals, even so, any psychologist trained in a specific specialty who can scientifically justify his evaluation, diagnosis and conclusion on the patient’s condition can write a expert report.

A concept that is also talked about a lot is secondary victimization or re-victimization, very present in a large number of judicial processes. What does it consist of?

As I have commented previously, mental health still does not receive the importance it deserves in the legal field, and it is for this reason that what we know as “revictimization” sometimes occurs.

Simply explained, the person who has been the victim of a situation and has been judged for it, not receiving adequate attention during the process from the institutions, produces added suffering.

For this reason, it is highly recommended to make the institutions aware of the victim’s show of interest and acceptance and their experience.

A priori, some people may wonder why the term forensic is used or how it is related to it.

The forensic term linked to psychology is used because it determines the union with the administration of justice. The performance as an expert.

In short, the forensic psychologist is the specialist in psychology who works cooperating with the institutions of justice.

And with criminology? What relationship does the forensic psychologist have with criminology?

Criminology is a social science that encompasses a much broader study of the criminal situation or crime. It is based on complex interdisciplinary research. Within it, forensic psychology also has a place, with competences of the psychologist, such as those mentioned, to know the mental health status of the person and help to clarify or predict the possible reasons why certain criminal behaviors have been carried out.

How do you see this area in our country? Do you think it is necessary to make this type of psychology more known?

In our country it is still developing compared to others, such as the United States, although in recent years progress has been increasing and I hope it can continue to evolve until it achieves the importance it deserves. It is very important for court proceedings to consider how significant Mental Health is and how it helps to achieve better results.

Online Agenda of María Pérez Garoz in WeDoctor

Hello! I am María Pérez Garoz, Clinical Neuropsychologist and General Health Psychologist. If you need to send me a written consultation or request an online consultation, now you can do it when you need it and where you are, through my online consultation on the platform, We Doctor. I would be glad to help you!