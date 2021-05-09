May is Mental Health Awareness Month. It is an opportunity to feel encouraged to share our feelings and express our thoughts out loud. We must prioritize the care and attention of our mind.

Last year, our system was pushed to the limit in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. While we face the challenge, we must be mindful of the impact it had on the mental health and well-being of every member of our society, both in the workplace and at home.

Stress, anxiety, exhaustion, and fatigue are very common in healthcare settings. In a 2020 wellness survey, it was found that about one in three people reported feeling the symptoms of burnout. Whether this is due to expedited care in response to COVID-19 or an adverse event in our personal lives, we must be willing to treat ourselves.

One of the most important barriers to using mental health and wellness services is stigma. The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) describes stigma “as a feeling of shame or judgment of another person.” This stigma can come from our internal perceptions of mental health, which may be rooted in cultural beliefs or our ideas about who health professionals should be, among other reasons.

5 tips to improve your mental health

Take a walk in the park Express your feelings with a friend, family member, or therapist Write in a journal Take time to take care of yourself Make sure you do things you enjoy

There are a number of creative activities designed to bring stigma out of the shadows so that we can stop it together. Writing poems, stories, paintings, drawings, videos, or any other work of art to discuss stigma and express the benefits of finding support. Making an appointment with a mental health therapist is one of the first steps, talking with a therapist does not harm you, on the contrary, it helps you clear your mind and be able to be stronger and more efficient in your life with yourself and yours. Mental health is important and we must not suffer in silence.

-Kateryn Ferreira MPH and Dra. Denise Nuñez belong to Fundación Niño de la Caridad