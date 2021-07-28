mental health above Olympic glory | Tec Review

“I don’t trust myself so much anymore,” she said. Simone biles, during the announcement where he announced his retirement from the team competition in gymnastics and the individual all-around of the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020.

Thus, he managed to surprise the world again, but this time it was not because of his technique. She considered that her mental health he is above reaching Olympic glory.

The statements of the 24-year-old, considered one of the best gymnast in history, bring us back to the reality that sports superstars are not beings programmed only to win.

Simone Biles will remain under evaluation to determine if she will participate in the finals by apparatus next week.

Mental health above Olympic glory

The sequined embroidered goat head on her competition uniform, hinting at GOAT (Greatest Of All Time)From now on it will not only symbolize his exceptional athletic talent, but also the virtue of accepting his faults.

“Ever since I stepped onto the mat, I’m alone, fighting the demons in my head. I must do what is good for me and focus on myself mental health and not compromise my well-being ”.

Biles noted the need for human beings not only to take care of the body, but also the mind, so as not to limit themselves to meeting the expectations of third parties.

He added that he would not have liked his team to underperform because of its mistakes.

Biles, who won four gold medals at the Rio Olympics in 2016, ended his participation in Tokyo with a jumping routine, in which he achieved a rating of 13,766, the lowest of the United States women’s team.

Later, in the uneven bars test, she was replaced by Jordan Chiles, teammate of the national team.

“I’m proud of how the girls stepped up and did what they had to do,” she said.

She was a candidate to remain in the primacy of the individual all-around, test scheduled for this Thursday.

However, he will no longer be able to endorse his gold medal won in the past Olympic Games.

A biography of survival

This unexpected situation reminds us that Simone’s life has been marked by contrasts.

During his childhood he suffered the consequences of having an alcoholic mother. Fortunately, she was adopted and raised by her grandparents.

At the age of eight, she met Aimee Boorman, the coach who catapulted her into the elite of world sport, who took care of the gymnast’s physical and mental well-being.

With his mentorship, Simone, at age 16, became a world champion in 2013.

However, at the same stage in which the great sporting triumphs began, Simone suffered sexual assaults from Larry Nassar, a former doctor for the American women’s gymnastics team.

In January 2018, Biles publicly confessed to having been one of the 200 victims of that man, currently in prison for his crimes.

Since then, in addition to being a world reference for his sports talent, he is also one for having spearheaded the claims towards the American sports authorities, which he called too passive in the search for justice.

This year has also been one of contrasts for Simone. On the one hand, he has decided to miss the opportunity to climb to the top of the podium and, on the other hand, the most important of all, he has made it clear to the world that he is not a machine, but a sensitive human being.