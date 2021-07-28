Men’s soccer Olympic Games how the quarter-final brackets are defined | Argentina accounts today | Olympic Games

This Wednesday, in the Colombian morning, the qualifiers for the quarterfinals in men’s football of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are defined. Only eight teams will remain in competition and will fight for the gold medal.

Four groups and only two teams will access the room keys.

Renowned national teams, such as Argentina, France and Germany, have their aspirations compromised. Spain, Brazil and Japan have an advantage but they cannot relax either, as a blink could surprise them.

What happens if there is a tie in the group stage? The first item is the goal difference. If there is still a tie between two or more teams, the final ranking will be determined by lottery.

Next, how will the last date be, with games and schedules; in addition, the scores of each one to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Group A

Positions

Japan – 6 points and +2

Mexico – 3 points and +2

France – 3 points and -2

South Africa – 0 points and -2

Date 3

6:30 am: France vs. Japan

6:30 am: South Africa vs. Mexico

Accounts to classify

Japan: with the tie (or victory) advance and pass first. If he loses, that is not by more than 1 goal or that Mexico does not win.

Mexico: win and pass. If it ties, France may not win. If he loses, let it not be by more than 1 goal and Japan beat France.

France: must win by 2 or more goals. If it ties, Mexico loses. Defeat eliminates it.

South Africa: he must beat Mexico and hope that Japan beats France.

B Group

Positions

South Korea – 3 points and +3

Honduras – 3 points and 0

New Zealand – 3 points and 0

Romania – 3 points and -3

Date 3

3:30 am: Romania vs. New Zealand

3:30 am: South Korea vs. Honduras

Accounts to classify

South Korea: with the tie (or victory) it advances. If he loses, he will be eliminated.

Honduras: win and pass. If it ties, there is a tie in the other match. If it loses it is eliminated.

New Zealand: win and pass. If it ties, Korea beat Honduras. If it loses it is eliminated.

Romania: must beat New Zealand. Another result removes it.

Group C

Positions

Spain – 4 points and +1

Australia – 3 points and +1

Argentina – 3 points and -1

Egypt – 1 point and -1

Date 3

6:00 am: Australia vs. Egypt

6:00 am: Spain vs. Argentina

Accounts to classify

Spain: with the tie (or victory) it advances. If she loses she would be eliminated.

Australia: win and pass. If it ties, let there be a tie in the other match or Spain win. If it loses it is eliminated.

Argentina: it only serves to win. Any other result and combination removes it.

Egypt: must beat Australia. Another result removes it.

Group D

Positions

Brazil – 4 points and +2

Ivory Coast – 4 points and +1

Germany – 3 points and -1

Saudi Arabia – 0 points and -2 (eliminated)

Date 3

3:00 am: Germany vs. Ivory Coast

3:00 am: Saudi Arabia vs. Brazil

Accounts to classify

Brazil: with the tie (or victory) advances. If he loses, he would only be eliminated if Arabia scores him more than 3 goals.

Ivory Coast: win or draw and pass. If he loses, he is only classified by a great victory from Arabia to Brazil.

Germany: it only serves to win. If he ties, he is only classified by a great victory from Arabia to Brazil.