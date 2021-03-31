Men’s haircuts: 50 sexy male hairstyles

There was a time when men’s haircuts and hairstyles were simple, so much so that they all looked the same and went unnoticed. Now, however, footballers and singers are setting trends and men are becoming more ambitious when it comes to their hair. Discover here the male hairstyles and haircuts that succeed.

Although for a long time we have believed otherwise and there was a time when it was hardly paid attention, hair for a man is also important. More and more men are who like to show off their hair 10 and are doing their best to achieve this by using specific hair care products and following trends in color, shape and length. It was time! So, if you are one of those men who care about giving their hair the best look and want to wear a perfect look, take a look at the selection of hairstyles and Most captivating and flattering men’s haircuts: Gradient cuts, with volume, short looks, hairstyles with beards, long hair … Choose the hairstyle that you like best and best suits your face and get ready to raze.

Your browser cannot display this video

Video by Carla Dominguez

Many, many years ago we had the misconception that men did not care about their appearance and did not give importance to their look or their hairstyle. But, luckily, we left that stage behind and everything changed. Every season the trends change and many of them surprise us (there are very daring cuts and hairstyles).

Fortunately or unfortunately, there are so many different styles and versions of haircuts that it is not easy for them to choose the hairstyle that best suits each one. So we must not only take into account the features or the shape of the face, it is also very important that our look fits our personality.

How to choose the haircut according to the shape of your face: the sexiest haircuts

Choosing the ideal cut is complicated and, as with anything else, it is only by experimenting with different options that we realize what suits us best and what does not. Still, we want to give you a few little tricks before starting to cut your hair:

Oval faces: they are considered the most perfect faces, since they have very well balanced face dimensions. If you are lucky enough to have this type of face, do not cut yourself if you want to innovate because, surely, many of the styles, hairstyles and colors favor you.

Round faces: what favors this type of face is volume and hairstyles with a lot of movement. The perfect symmetry of the face makes you have to wear rather side stripes for example.

Square faces: square faces are very similar to oval faces. The haircuts that best suit this type of people are, for example, hairstyles with hair behind the ear, sideburns, or even side bangs.

Elongated face: the ideal for longer faces is to give a lot of volume to the upper area of ​​the head.

Shaven

Losing your hair doesn’t have to be the end. We have to learn to love ourselves as we are, above all, find a way to get the most out of ourselves in the most natural way possible. The response of many celebrities to alopecia has been the shaved look and it has been a success. The zero cut has become a very sexy and mature option and in many cases it is the most flattering. So, if this is your case and you are thinking of shaving, go ahead, because it can be very, very good.

Toupee

© Getty

Why say goodbye to one of the classics if it works so well? Elvis did not like only his velvety voice and his sexy hip movements, that characteristic toupee was the icing on the cake. Of course, everything is reinvented and transformed, and the famous Elvis toupee has also evolved throughout history, and now you are lucky enough to be able to choose from many different styles. There are longer ones, creating an effect of volume and movement, with long sideburns, with very tight sides (the most popular cut among footballers) or the disheveled, in Kortajarena style. Which one do you prefer?

Manes

Long, straight or curly hair is in fashion. This type of hair and cut is very flattering and gives guys a very sexy rebellious touch. Many celebrities have joined this trend over the years and, of all of them, a large part has decided to combine it with the beard. A look 10! Of course, if you dare to leave your hair long, we advise you to consult your hairdresser about specific hair care products: to have a beautiful long hair, it must be well cared for. The only downside to long hair, for both men and women, is that in the hot months you will have to use the bun but, luckily, it is also very flattering.

© hwww.listal.com

We all fell in love with Brad Pitt when he jogged with his hair blowing in the wind in Legends of Passion. This look that a few years ago was separated from the world of fashion, is back in the spotlight more than ever. That wild air is the sexiest: think of the models like Christian Göran or Brock O’Hurn. Loose, in a bun, combed back, with a beard, without it … Yes, we like men with long hair.

Side stripe

Men who have curly hair tend to opt for this hairstyle very often and they do it very well. It is a very simple, natural and comfortable hairstyle and, consequently, it has become a trend that has remained and remains a favorite among men. So if you have curly hair and want to style your hair with a toupee, the ideal is to choose the side parting. To finish this hairstyle you can give yourself small touches with an iron or simply leave your natural curls and give it shape with hairspray or wax.

© adonisarchive.tumblr.com

This is one of the fashionable hairstyles, although it must be said that it requires time and care. Toupee, hair very close to the sides, and a sharp razor line as a side stripe. The result is this polished hairstyle that demands the utmost perfection, almost millimeter, and of course, hairspray, wax or any other fixative. Surely you do not stop seeing this hairstyle not only on television, but also on the street, and it has become a must have among men who follow trends when it comes to hair. The evolution of the side stripe has come in force.

The bang

The bangs are another of the classic haircuts for men. Normally, younger guys tend to dare to this type of haircut. You can see them in all sizes and versions, from very short to longer and with gradient. The fringe is something very personal and does not suit all faces. If, for example, you have a more rounded face shape, try to avoid it as it will shorten your face much more. It happens the same as women, so if this is your case, try to cut the bangs open or at least longer, and not so straight.

© nitrons.tk

It is another of the classics. He had long since left the scene, but he has returned and with great force. This hairstyle It is one of the most versatile, since it allows many styles and interpretations: forward, to one side, like a mini toupee … The textures change but this will depend on how you see yourself. Nothing like experimenting and finding the one that best suits the shape of each man’s face.

Long live the dye!

Dyeing hair in men? Why not? To many men it gives a touch of the most sexy and different. From more intense and daring colors to more neutral colors. This will depend on your personality and your tastes.

© thestylenewsnetwork.com

Now that you know how to choose the haircut according to your face and you know the most successful trends, you just have to go to the nearest beauty salon or hairdresser. Choose the perfect haircut and get inspired by the looks we have shown you. In the hairdresser they can also advise you very well on what suits you the most, including the color. And it is that men can also have neat, beautiful and very sexy manes.