Men’s final analysis Roland Garros 2021: Djokovic – Tsitsipas

It comes very final in Roland Garros 2021 among the number one in the world, Novak Djokovic, and the number one of the ‘Race’, Stefanos Tsitsipas. After winning two exciting semi-finals, the Serb and the Greek now face the most important match of their respective careers. Well, for Nole, winning would mean getting closer to Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in the fight for the largest number of Grand Slam titles. On Tsitsipas’ side, he stands before his first end of a ‘major’, deserved award after an absolutely spectacular season on his part.

A priori, the favorite is the Serbian. Let us remember that he comes from making history, beating Nadal in the semifinals, causing the Spaniard to lose his third game in the Grand slam Parisian. It will be necessary to take into account to what extent fatigue can affect both, because Nole comes after a battle of more than four hours, while Tsitsipas arrives after defeating Alexander Zverev in three hours and forty minutes, in a game that was more complicated than expected.

His ways to the end

Both have had a path to the final more or less similar in terms of difficulty. The biggest stumbling block adding the path of both was, without a doubt, Nadal in the semifinals against Nole. The Serbian came across Sandgren, Cuevas, Berankis, Musetti, Berrettini and Nadal. A path that was getting steeper as he completed it. Number one dropped four sets along the way.

From Tsitsipas, more of the same. The road was getting harder as it progressed. Chardy, Martínez, Isner, Carreño, Medvedev and Zverev they were his victims. The Hellenic lost three sets in this round, with Zverev the one who put him in more difficulties than anyone in the semifinals. Well, the match had to be decided in a fifth set in which Stef stepped on the accelerator so that there were no surprises.

Background

Djokovic and Tsitsipas have met seven times to date, with a favorable balance to the Serbian (5-2). However, on clay they have played three games, and all three were won by Nole. The last duel between them is recent. It was in the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 in Rome 2021, where Djokovic managed to overcome when he lost the first set, in a tight and exciting match. But you have to talk about the last time they met in Paris. It was last year, when Tsitsipas exhibited unique claw by matching a Roland Garros semi-finals when he was down two sets. Finally, the number one in the world would manage to take the fifth to get into the final: 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6 and 6-1.

Keys to the match

As we have mentioned before, one of the keys is going to be the physical. Both had tough games in the semifinals, and whoever has been able to recover better will have a point in favor. Another key is going to be how successful both are with their service. We know that they both like to rely on a good serve to get on the court and start dominating. If someone doubts this aspect, they will have much lost. The parallel reverse It is presented as a blow that will be relevant in the clash, since it is expected that many points will be played from backhand to backhand, and whoever is able to change from crusader to parallel to surprise, can do a lot of damage to the opponent.

Finally, one aspect to always keep in mind in any tennis match, but even more so in a final: the mental aspect. It will be necessary to see the capacity of Tsitsipas to endure concentrated in a party that is not used to playing, unlike Nole. The condiments are served and we just need to enjoy. What percentages do you give to the candidates? We read you!