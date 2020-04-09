The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has made the decision to postpone the men’s EuroBasket scheduled for 2021, moving it to 2022 so as not to coincide with the Olympic Games. The competition is will contest from September 1 to 18, 2022 in Germany, the Czech Republic, Georgia and Italy.

FIBA, on the other hand, determined that the Women’s EuroBasket will continue to be held in 2021 with France and Spain as host countries. In this case, Valencia would be in charge of hosting a tournament that runs from June 17 to 27 and will serve as a set-up for the Tokyo Olympics.

FIBA has been forced to postpone the EuroBasket because pre-Olympic tournaments that complete the Tokyo 2021 draw have to be held. The four men’s events, which were to be held this coming June in Serbia, Lithuania, Croatia and Canada with a total of 24 countries in the fray, will finally be held between June 22 and July 4, 2021, pending confirmation by of the IOC.

Spain is affected by this postponement because it is very possible that players from the fifth of 85 and 86 will not return to a European basketball. These are such important names as Rudy Fernández, Marc Gasol or Sergio Rodríguez, who are expected to do their last service to Spain at the Tokyo Games.