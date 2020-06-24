Airports have become one of the biggest current problems in the coronavirus crisis. The lack of harsh government measures to detect possible entry of infected people, it has already registered the first imported cases.

The last known has occurred in the Balearic Islands. A couple who traveled to Menorca from the United States has tested positive on COVID-19. It is added to the other positives that were registered a few days ago from Bolivia and that made a stopover in Barajas.

From the Menorca Health Area they have explained that the couple came to Menorca from the United States, where habitually reside on Tuesday June 16 and since then they have been quarantined in a family apartment.

The man started having symptoms on Sunday and contacted 061. UVAC teams they collected samples from the couple and the PCR tests have given positive results in Covid-19, despite the fact that the woman is asymptomatic at the moment.

The two continue isolated at home and are being monitored by UVAC teams.

From the Health Area of ​​Menorca they have emphasized through a statement that, although they arrived without any symptoms, the couple decided to quarantine and they have not left the apartment where they reside. In addition, throughout the journey to Menorca they carried a mask and, on the boat from Barcelona, ​​they spent the night alone in a cabin.

The regrowth in Murcia

The regrowth that keeps the Government of Pedro Sánchez in the recently released ‘new normality’ has its origin in an imported case of Bolivia who arrived at the Barajas airport (Madrid) on a flight from the Latin American country last June 3.

This contact, which already leaves 13 infected in the region and 60 people under follow-up, according to La Verdad, confirms the President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, in its demand to the Government to reinforce the controls at this airport. A plan based, for example, on carrying out PCR tests at source, which was rejected by letter from the Chief Executive himself, Pedro Sánchez.

It was on the 17th when the Murcia Government Health Department diagnosed the first positives, which is why the Executive of Fernando López Miras realized the Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES) directed by Fernando Simón and who reports to the Ministry of Health of Salvador Illa, according to sources from the regional government. Illa himself, accompanied by the Minister of Transport, José Luis Ábalos, visited the Barajas facilities on Saturday.

Likewise, health sources have indicated that the contagion of all these people was confirmed by means of a PCR test, while they have quarantined more than fifty close contacts with the origin and those affected by this focus of coronavirus, indicated Efe.

The Murcian government reported this Sunday that last Wednesday there were 74 active cases of Covid-19 in this community, of which 67 were in home isolation and 7 were admitted to different hospital centers, two of them in the ICU, with 1,414 cured that working day.

Four days later, the balance has risen to 87 affected (13 more than last Wednesday), with 80 people in home isolation (13 more than on June 21) and the same seven hospitalized patients (two in the ICU), although there have been four more cured, Efe collects from data provided by the Ministry of Health.