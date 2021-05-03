Menorca, destination of the Trail Run

05/03/2021 at 4:17 PM CEST

Sport.es

Can you imagine a large outdoor sports court? on the Island of Minorca it’s possible. The paradisiacal rock lost in the Mediterranean and just over 45 minutes by plane from Barcelona, ​​has been reconverted in recent years, hand in hand with the promotion work of the Fundació Foment del Turisme de Menorca, in a TOP destination for those who enjoy running through nature. And more, taking into account the new competitive initiative that has been launched by the hand of the trail running racing league, Illa dels Trails and its five tests.

The Illa dels Trails offers five opportunities, in the form of races, to discover the most beautiful roads on the island at the stroke of a shoe, away from the tourist season, allowing visitors to discover the charms of less known Menorca and, therefore, to discover. Therefore, there is no shortage of marathons, half marathons or popular races led by the Trail dels Fars, Trail dels Barrancs, Trail dels Fars Nocturna, October Trail Y Trail del Nord.

Chronologically, the person in charge of opening the Illa dels Trails calendar is the Trail dels Fars in February. Three distances that pass between the Cavalleria lighthouse and Ciutadella via Camí de Cavalls, starting with the demanding 46 kilometers of the marathon that roam the 1000 positive meters, the 21 kilometers of the average that starts in the La Vall area and the 12 kilometers of the popular one. In the finish area, if the pandemic allows it, expect a full range of services with a final provisioning in a festive format.

The one in charge of taking over before the summer break is the Trail dels Barrancs, in March. The 38 kilometers propose a circular route in Alaior that reaches Son Bou, heads towards Cala en Porter and returns to Alaior through lesser-known roads and on the edge of the Camí de Cavalls. The 21 kilometers depart from Sant Tomàs towards Son Bou and follow the main route, while the 15 kilometers do so from the Talayotic village of Torre den Galmés, which It is an opportunity to know an important part of the cultural heritage of Menorca.

After the summer, already in September, the Trail dels Fars Nocturna, a race that connects the Favàritx lighthouse and Maó at night, over the incredible starry sky of Menorca, a destination recognized with the distinctive Starlight and with two distances, 21 kilometers and 13 kilometers. Do not forget the front, or the desire to have a good time since, at the end, if the covi-19 allows it, the post-race will be at the height of the race. This year it is celebrated on September 25.

Do you know the German Oktober fest? Menorca hosts the October Trail, a version that includes three race proposals with 32 kilometers, 19 kilometers and 11 kilometers, between Son Bou and Cala’n Bosch, where the Lago Resort Menorca welcomes runners and offers them the recovery beer that everything –or almost everything- craziness. An ideal proposal to know the south of the island in October. In 2021, the race will take place on October 16.

Close the league Trail del Nord, a race in November that runs through the northern section of the island, the most demanding with distances of 48 kilometers, 26 kilometers and 15 kilometers, passing through some of the most beautiful beaches on the Island. In the renowned town of Fornells, a final refreshment station awaits us in which there will be no lack of detail to put the finishing touch to the race. This year the race will be on November 14th.

