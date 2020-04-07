Benjamin Mendy supported his coach after the death of his mother, victim of the coronavirus.

Terrible drama for Pep Guardiola. The Spanish technician has indeed lost his mother, who died at the age of 82, victim of the coronavirus. A disappearance that prompted Benjamin Mendy, who split a message to his coach on Twitter.

“You always treated me like a son. And as in a family, we laugh together and we also cry together. My deepest condolences to Pep and the whole Guardiola family, “wrote the Frenchman, whom the Spanish coach kept supporting despite his injuries.