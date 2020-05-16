Andrs Zaina is a renowned entertainment entrepreneur in Mendoza. Undoubtedly, this is one of the items hardest hit by the pandemic since, since it was declared worldwide, all artistic events on the planet have been suspended and are even supposed to be one of the last activities to “return to the scene ”

Zaina, expressed herself with great indignation through her social networks after hearing a statement from SADAIC (Argentine Society of Authors and Composers of Music), where she reports that charging a “new rate in the digital environment”.

In a strong shock, the businessman co-founder and producer of Aurora FestivalAmong other things, I treated this entity as “parasites”.

“What they will read next for anyone who works in the entertainment industry is the maximum lack of respect, consideration and maximum expression of incompetence,” begins the text written by Zaina.

“Of respect because everyone, not most of the time as in other opportunities, all of us who pay SADAIC throughout the year, it is clear that today we cannot pay it and those of us who try to reinvent the industry with digital platforms precisely to support artists, see this as a persuasive act, “he adds.

“Consideration, because the purpose was to earn money, in the majority of cases it would be used to keep the blinds up from the premises where SADAIC lives throughout the year,” he further stated.

“And of incompetence because instead of trying to paralyze the industry, they should encourage it to reactivate and even in some cases, SADAIC should finance platforms so that artists can at least become visible,” he concluded.

In the statement, SADAIC surprised with exorbitant amounts. The entity clarifies: “In case the name of the transmitted event, or any of its sections, had a clear institutional identification with a company or institution name or brandIn addition to the base rate that the organizer or person responsible for the event must pay, each company or institution must pay: $ 250,000 (Broadcast online) and $ 400,000 (dissemination on the internet and other media).

The full text of the employer: