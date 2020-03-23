Mendoza announced a sharp cut in salaries for its politicians: they will charge only up to $ 50,000 per month

Through his twitter account, the governor of Mendoza, Rodolfo Suárez, announced moments ago that due to the situation facing the country in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, he decided that political officials in his administration will have their March salaries reduced to meet the emergency.

“Given the situation we are experiencing, yesterday I signed Decree No. 434, in which I have decided that the political officials of the Government of Mendoza they will collect their salaries up to the sum of fifty thousand pesos ($ 50,000) in the month of March“Said Suarez.

In addition, he added that “the measure has as an exception the officials of the Ministry of Security and Health.”

The rest of the salary, as he clarified, will be deposited in an account whose exclusive destination will be the purchase of supplies for the health emergency, as well as the economic emergency that this situation generates.

“I invite the Legislative and Judicial Power, and constitutional officials, directors and managers of state companies, regulatory entities and even high-paid public employees not directly affected by the emergency, to accompany the same measure, “remarked the governor.

Provincial government sources assured Infobae what “It is a gesture” in the framework of the current situation, since the jurisdiction has its accounts in order. “The province has a certain fiscal solidity and, for the moment, no major problems are expected, unless the crisis continues to deepen. The objective of the measure is to give a gesture amidst such uncertainty, “the sources said.

As stated in the Mendoza government, the decision made by Suárez implies a sharp cut in income, since a minister today charges around $ 180,000 and an adviser, just over $ 100,000 a month.

In radio statements, the province’s finance minister, Lisandro Nieri, explained that with the exception of Health and Safety officials, there are about 270 who will see their income reduced this month. With this money, a “fund of about $ 40 million that is being designated for the purchase of supplies for the health emergency and measures to alleviate the formidable crisis economic that this will bring rigged, “said the minister, adding:” That is only with officials of the Executive Branch. If there were adhesion from other organisms, the contribution would become significantly larger ”.

Nieri explained that there will be clarity regarding the specific destinations of this money. “The situation of our SMEs worries us a lot and we are already thinking about various contributions that could be made to help them”, indicated the official. Specifically, one of the options is to grant guarantees so that they can have greater financial assistance, since “with $ 10 million in loans that are allocated, there may be financial assistance to our SMEs for $ 40 million”.

This initiative could be replicated in the coming days by other provinces that are even very complicated in fiscal terms., with incomes that have been falling precipitously as a result of the economic recession. “There are several provinces that already came with severe difficulties, with debt payment problems. This is the case of Buenos Aires, Chubut, Chaco, Santa Cruz, Jujuy, provinces that were already making advances in partnership to be able to function. Now the situation is dramatic. The fall in resources is going to be much more significant than what they had been suffering, especially since it is not known how long this economic brake will last, ”said the head of the Hacienda de Mendoza portfolio.

The measure to cut wages is also being applied by companies. In the last days, for example, Latam announced that its employees would collect half of their salaries over the next three months.